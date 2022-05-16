Michael Burstein, Chair of the Brookline Library Trustees, is pleased to announce that work to identify the next director of the Brookline Public Library has begun.

The Trustees are currently seeking resumes from qualified candidates to fill the director role, which is being filled on an interim basis by Dinah O’Brien, who has served as the library director for both the Mansfield and Norton Public Libraries. Current Library Director Sara Slymon is departing her role on May 12 after eight years in Brookline.

Resumes are being accepted until Wednesday, June 15, after which a Library Director Screening Committee will be assembled to review and evaluate the candidates and recommend finalists to the Trustees. The board anticipates the next director will begin in the role starting in September.

“We are all grateful for Sara’s tremendous work throughout her tenure as our library’s director, especially for her efforts to guide the library through the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Burstein said. “We wish her all the best, and are committed to identifying the best person to build on the library’s success and guide it into the future.”

The Trustees are seeking candidates with extensive library experience, including at least five years of significant supervisory and managerial experience. The ideal candidate will also possess a deep knowledge of the principles and practices of library operations and is skilled in using data and technology to innovate and best serve the Brookline Public Library’s patrons.

To view the full job posting and apply, click here.