Town Administrator Mel Kleckner and Acting Police Chief Richard Allen announce that several roads will be closed on Monday, April 18 to accommodate the Boston Marathon.

Beacon Street will be closed to inbound traffic.

Additionally, the following areas will be closed to traffic:

Chestnut Hill Ave at Clinton Road and Dean Road

Washington Street at Park Street

Harvard Street at Longwood Ave, Webster Place and Sewall Ave

Saint Paul Street at Longwood Ave and Sewall Ave

Sewall Ave at Marshall Street

Roads will close starting at 9 a.m. on the day of the race and are expected to reopen around 5:30 p.m. The Beacon Street area will be a tow zone beginning on Sunday, April 17, at 4 p.m.

Residents are advised to plan ahead and seek alternative routes.

Pedestrian crossing is only permitted on Beacon Street at Tappan, Webster and Hawes Street during the event. Crossing is permitted only if it is not a danger or obstruction to runners. The crossing is not permitted between 1-3 p.m.

Additionally, no traffic hearings will be held on Saturday or Monday.