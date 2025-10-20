The Brookline Select Board, serving as the Town’s cable television license Issuing Authority under MGL 166A, s. 1, will hold a public cable license renewal ascertainment hearing on Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2025, at 6:30 p.m. The hearing will take place in the Select Board Hearing Room on the sixth floor of Town Hall, 333 Washington St., Brookline. It will also be available virtually on Zoom and broadcast live on Comcast Channel 8 and RCN Channel 15.

Brookline’s current cable license with Comcast, which also does business as Xfinity, will expire on April 30, 2026. As part of the license renewal process, the Select Board invites residents and stakeholders to share feedback on Comcast’s past performance, including customer service support and cable signal quality, and to provide input on other cable-related needs in the community, such as local public access cable television.

This public hearing is required under state law in the license renewal process and will help the Town identify local cable needs and priorities. Public comment is encouraged and will be essential in shaping the renewal process.

Remote Participation Options:

Register to join via Zoom: https://brooklinema.zoomgov.com/meeting/register/DKM588hFQg-TAjN6nkuFSg#/registration

Join by phone: 646-828-7666

646-828-7666 Meeting ID: 161 198 6008

For further information or to review public renewal records, contact Charles Young, Assistant Town Administrator for Finance at the Select Board’s Office, or by email at cyoung@brooklinema.gov.

By order of the Brookline Select Board as License Issuing Authority.