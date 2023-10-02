The Brookline Community Foundation invites you to Our Community, Our Story, the launch of their newest Understanding Brookline research series. Join BCF for an inspiring evening of performances and a panel discussion featuring community leaders in equity, economic mobility, education, public health, and more.

Panelists include:

Malcolm Cawthorne, METCO Director, Public Schools of Brookline

Dr. Chris Chanyasulkit, President, American Public Health Association

Dr. Raul Fernandez, Senior Lecturer, Boston University

Dr. Linus J. Guillory Jr., Superintendent, Public Schools of Brookline

Kim Janey, CEO, Economic Mobility Pathways (EmPATH) and former Mayor of Boston

Bob Van Meter, Executive Director, Brookline Community Development Corporation

Aba Taylor, Brookline Community Foundation (Moderator)

Guests will also get the first look at BCF’s all-new community indicators database, which tracks 50 health, well-being, and equality indicators in real time to help advance equity and access in Brookline.

Event Details

Thursday November 2, 2023

6:30 pm – 8:30 pm (Doors Open at 6:15 pm)

Florida Ruffin Ridley School

Multi-Purpose Room

345 Harvard Street

Brookline, MA 02446

This event is free and open to all, but tickets are required. Reserve your tickets through Eventbrite here.

Learn more about the event on the Brookline Community Foundation website.