The Brookline Community Foundation invites you to Our Community, Our Story, the launch of their newest Understanding Brookline research series. Join BCF for an inspiring evening of performances and a panel discussion featuring community leaders in equity, economic mobility, education, public health, and more.
Panelists include:
Malcolm Cawthorne, METCO Director, Public Schools of Brookline
Dr. Chris Chanyasulkit, President, American Public Health Association
Dr. Raul Fernandez, Senior Lecturer, Boston University
Dr. Linus J. Guillory Jr., Superintendent, Public Schools of Brookline
Kim Janey, CEO, Economic Mobility Pathways (EmPATH) and former Mayor of Boston
Bob Van Meter, Executive Director, Brookline Community Development Corporation
Aba Taylor, Brookline Community Foundation (Moderator)
Guests will also get the first look at BCF’s all-new community indicators database, which tracks 50 health, well-being, and equality indicators in real time to help advance equity and access in Brookline.
Event Details
Thursday November 2, 2023
6:30 pm – 8:30 pm (Doors Open at 6:15 pm)
Florida Ruffin Ridley School
Multi-Purpose Room
345 Harvard Street
Brookline, MA 02446
This event is free and open to all, but tickets are required. Reserve your tickets through Eventbrite here.
Learn more about the event on the Brookline Community Foundation website.