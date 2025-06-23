In person at Brookline Booksmith! Join us for an evening of poetry with Rob Macaisa Colgate & Nadia Alexis.

This event is part of Third Thursdays Poetry, a monthly reading series at Brookline Booksmith. Please note that this event has been rescheduled to June 26th due to the Juneteeth holiday.

Third Thursdays Poetry: June

Nadia Alexis is a poet and photographer, born and raised in Harlem to Haitian immigrants. She is the author of Beyond the Watershed, a hybrid collection which was also a finalist for the 2022 Ghost Peach Press Prize. Her writing has appeared in Poets & Writers, Wild Imperfections: An Anthology of Womanist Poems, and numerous others. Her honors include a Literary Arts Fellowship grant from the Mississippi Arts Commission, a semifinalist in the 92Y Discovery Poetry Contest, and an honorable mention poetry prize from the Hurston/Wright College Writers Award. A fellow of the Callaloo Creative Writing Workshop and The Watering Hole, she holds a PhD and an MFA in Creative Writing from the University of Mississippi.

Rob Macaisa Colgate is a disabled, bakla, Filipino American poet from Evanston, Illinois. Hardly Creatures (Tin House) is his debut collection. He received an MFA in poetry and critical disability studies from UT Austin. Poems from this collection appear or are forthcoming in American Poetry Review, Sewanee Review, Best New Poets, New England Review, The Margins, and elsewhere. A former Fulbright scholar, Rob currently serves as the managing poetry editor at Foglifter.