Mama Pig has had quite enough of cleaning up after her fully grown little pigs! She sends them off with affection and money to make their way in the world. Which little pig will build a house that can withstand the powerful puffs of the Big Bad Wolf — surfer Georgie, farmer Jeremiah, or Amelia, the avid reader?

Children share their favorite sports, veggies, and books with the puppets in this delightful and interactive rendition of The Three Little Pigs.

Stay after the show to meet the artists and see the puppets up close! Plus, enjoy a dress-up station, coloring sheets, bubbles, and sidewalk chalk! These activities are available after every performance, 11:30 am – 12:30 pm and 2:00 pm – 2:30 pm. All ages welcome, especially enjoyed

by ages 3 – 8.

MFA Boston Family Days: Memorial Day Open House “Puppet Takeover” with Puppet Showplace Theater

Monday, May 25, 10 am–5 pm

Museum of Fine Arts, Boston, 465 Huntington Avenue, Boston, Massachusetts 02115