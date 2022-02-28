This event will take place virtually on Zoom on Saturday, March 5 at 2 PM. Click here to register.

Join the Transnational Literature Series at Brookline Booksmith for a virtual event with Nana Darkoa Sekyiamah to discuss and celebrate the release of The Sex Lives of African Women. She will be in conversation with writer Ayesha Harruna Attah.

Thanks to her blog, Adventures from the Bedrooms of African Women, Nana Darkoa Sekyiamah has spent decades talking openly and intimately to African women around the world about sex. For this book, she spoke to over 30 African women across the globe while chronicling her own journey toward sexual freedom.

We meet Yami, a pansexual Canadian of Malawian heritage, who describes negotiating the line between family dynamics and sexuality. There’s Esther, a cis-gendered hetero woman studying in America, by way of Cameroun and Kenya, who talks of how a childhood rape has made her rebellious and estranged from her missionary parents. And Tsitsi, an HIV-positive Zimbabwean woman who is raising a healthy, HIV-free baby. Across a queer community in Egypt, polyamorous life in Senegal, and a reflection on the intersection of religion and pleasure in Cameroun, Sekyiamah explores the many layers of love and desire, its expression, and how it forms who we are.

In these confessional pages, women control their own bodies and pleasure and assert their sexual power. Capturing the rich tapestry of sex positivity, The Sex Lives of African Women is a singular and subversive book that celebrates the liberation, individuality, and joy of African women’s multifaceted sexuality.

Nana Darkoa Sekyiamah is a feminist activist, writer, and blogger. She is the co-founder of Adventures from the Bedrooms of African Women, an award-winning blog that focuses on African women, sex, and sexualities, and she writes frequently for The Guardian, Open Democracy, and elsewhere. The impact of Nana Darkoa’s work has been documented by CNN in a film titled, Not Yet Satisfied. In 2016, she won a prestigious Hedgebrook fellowship. She has contributed to anthologies such as Feminist Parenting: Perspectives from Africa and Beyond as well as The Routledge Handbook of Queer Africa Studies and her short stories have been published in It Wasn’t Exactly Love and The Pot and Other Stories. She is also a sought-after facilitator, speaker, and commentator. She lives in Accra, Ghana.

Moderator Ayesha Harruna Attah is a Ghanaian-born writer living in Senegal. She was educated at Mount Holyoke College, Columbia University, and New York University. She is the author of the Commonwealth Writers Prize-nominated Harmattan Rain; Saturdays Shadows; The Hundred Wells of Salaga, currently translated into four languages;The Deep Blue Between, a book for teen readers; and Zainab Takes New York, a rom-com. Her writing has appeared in the New York Times, New York Times Magazine, Elle Italia, Asymptote and the 2010 Caine Prize Writers’ Anthology.