Superintendent Linus Guillory Jr., Principal Saeed Ola, and The Public Schools of Brookline regret to announce the unexpected

passing of Baker School Grade 8 teacher Matthew Goldstein, his wife Lyla, and their daughters Valerie and Violet.

As with any such incident, The Public Schools of Brookline will have grief assistance and counseling services available Monday, Dec. 30, as

well as when school resumes for those who have been affected by this tragic loss.

Students and the entire school community are encouraged to talk to counselors, faculty, and their families, as the sudden loss of a teacher can raise difficult emotions, concerns, and questions.

Families are encouraged to visit the following resource for guidance in having conversations with their children: When Grief/Loss Hits Close to Home: Tips for Caregivers.

“We are deeply heartbroken to learn of the passing of Mr. Matt Goldstein, an exceptional educator and a beloved member of our PSB and Baker School Community,” said Superintendent Guillory. “Mr. Goldstein’s dedication to inspiring students and shaping young minds has left an indelible mark on all who had the privilege of knowing him.”

Superintendent Guillory adds that supporting students, staff, and family is of paramount importance, and the District is seeking outside resources to provide further support.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, colleagues, and students during this profoundly difficult time,” said Superintendent

Guillory. “We are committed to providing the support and resources needed for the Baker School Community as we grieve this tremendous loss together.”

“Tragic news like this is difficult to process, and we know that our entire school community will need support during this challenging time,”

added Principal Ola. “To this end, we are working closely with our school-based and district-level clinicians and district-level staff to develop a support plan for our students and staff. In the meantime, we encourage you to reach out if you have any immediate concerns or need assistance.”

Superintendent Guillory and Principal Ola wish to thank members of the Brookline community and individuals from around the state who have reached out to offer assistance and support during this difficult time.