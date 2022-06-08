Friday, June 10, 2022

6:30 PM – 9:30 PM

Joan and Edgar Booth Theatre

820 Commonwealth Avenue

Brookline, MA 02446

As a commissioner of the Brookline Commission for the Arts, this event is two years in the making! This is our inaugural event to raise money for painted utility boxes, statues, wall murals, and other public art around town.

Come and enjoy some food, beverage, music, and dancing. Each ticket purchased includes a free drink ticket! And you will be able to have some friendly competition by outbidding your friends on some delightful silent auction items.