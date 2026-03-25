The Forest of the Witch: Traditional Turkish Shadow Puppetry by US Karagoz Theatre Company

Showtimes & Tickets

$18 all-ages general admission / $14.50 members / plus $2 service fee

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Mar 28 (Sat) 2026: 10:30 am | 1:00 pm

When rough-and-tumble Karagoz cuts down the tree in front of his house, the joke’s on him — the tree is magical, there’s a witch, and from now on, nothing will be the same…

In this modern twist on a classic tale from Turkish shadow theater, humorous hijinks ensue as the characters learn the importance of preserving nature and respecting differences. This one-man show is performed with puppets crafted in the traditional style of embroidered camel and buffalo hide with painted embellishments — just like it was done 700 years ago!

US Karagoz Theatre Company was founded as the first traditional Turkish theater company in the United States, and has performed The Forest of the Witch to sold-out audiences in nearly 40 U.S. states — including on Broadway! Puppet Showplace is thrilled to welcome them to our stage for the very first time!