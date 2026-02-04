Beautiful Bu Dai Xi puppets, live music on erhu, flute, and percussion, and expressive silk scarves bring this episode of the classic Chinese adventure story, Journey to the West, to life .

Stay after the show to meet the artists and see the puppets up close — the artists speak English and Mandarin! Then, enjoy a dress-up station, coloring sheets, and a Year of the Horse coloring craft!

Plus — Join on Sunday, February 15th, at 11:45 am, for a Lion Dance by Northeastern University Dragon and Lion Dance Troupe!