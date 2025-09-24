Meet the Fairy Tailor, hard at work in her enchanted shop, where dressing racks and laundry baskets are known to have a mind of their own. Watch as she transforms everyday garments into extraordinary characters, and shares stories of bravery, from “Little Red Riding Hood(ie),” to “The Emperor’s New Clothes.” With the audience’s help, the Fairy Tailor summons the courage to take a stand against a giant, crafting a solution that combines cleverness with creativity. This whimsical, interactive production is guaranteed to inspire audiences of all ages!

Showtimes & Tickets

$18 all-ages general admission / $14.50 members / plus $2 service fee

$3 Card to Culture (WIC, EBT, MassHealth, ConnectorCare)

Pay-What-You-Can Performances: Sept 27 at 10:30 am and 1:00 pm — choose your price, starting at $6! / plus $2 service fee

Sept 27 (Sat) 2025: 10:30 am (PWYC) | 1:00 pm (PWYC)

Sept 28 (Sun) 2025: 10:30 am | 1:00 pm