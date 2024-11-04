MARTHA: The Cookbook 100 Favorite Recipes, With Lessons and Stories From My Kitchen

The one and only Martha Stewart invites you to an afternoon/evening celebrating her landmark 100th cookbook.

MARTHA: The Cookbook is intimate, intentional, and informative. From basic kitchen skills to contemporary delights, the book includes treasures for every iteration of Martha devotees.

To honor the release she will be in conversation with a variety of special guests highlighting her favorite recipes, sharing the inspiration behind the collection, and reflections on her legendary, trailblazing career.

Tickets to this event include a copy of MARTHA: The Cookbook.