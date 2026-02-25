The Brookline Commission on Disability (BCOD) is seeking a new voting member!

If you care about disability rights and accessibility issues in Brookline, this is your chance to make a difference. Join the Commission on Disability and help advocate for a more accessible and inclusive community!

Meetings are typically held on the second Wednesday of the month, are open to all, and can be attended remotely, making it easy for anyone to get involved.

https://www.brooklinema.gov/bcod For more information, go to: