The Brookline Commission for the Arts (BCA) announces the inaugural appointment to its newest town-wide arts position, the Chris Santos Emerging Artist Program: Please welcome Salman Hussain as Brookline’s first official Emerging Artist. Mr. Hussain will serve in the post for this calendar year 2022.

The Chris Santos Emerging Artist Program, named for and initially funded by former commissioner and arts patron Chris Santos, aims to provide annual designation and a stipend of $1,500 for an artist, regardless of age, who is not yet widely recognized in their medium of art to present their own work, promote emerging artists in the community, and contribute to the development of venues and platforms for aspiring artists in Brookline. The BCA created a working group in late 2021 as the advising body to the program, made up of current commissioners and community liaisons. Mr. Hussain was selected as the inaugural artist, having previously been vetted through the Poet Laureate Selection Committee and being involved in the creation of the program.

Mr. Hussain is a poet and hip-hop artist who went through Brookline Public Schools before attending McGill University and then receiving his Master of Public Health degree at the Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth. In addition to his career in management consulting and life sciences research and advocacy, Mr. Hussain is deeply passionate about the arts and has performed his poetry and music at venues across Montreal and New England, including Yale and Boston University, and the first single from his upcoming debut album can be found on Spotify and Apple Music. His poetry has been published in McGill student magazines and featured on creative writing social media accounts.

Through the Emerging Artist Program, Mr. Hussain hopes, in his own words, to “build community after an isolating pandemic through an appreciation for the arts that showcase the rich fabric of our experiences; galvanize interest in various art forms through interactive events; and cultivate opportunities for Brookline residents to be involved in art and cultural activities.” He hopes to use the position to publish his forthcoming poetry collection, collate submissions for a town-wide anthology of poems about diversity in Brookline, conduct writing workshops and open mic nights at Brookline High School, and expand access to creative outlets for the Brookline community.

Please welcome Salman Hussain as an official artistic luminary in Brookline, as the BCA hopes to elevate more unsung artists each year through this new program. You can follow the Emerging Artist Program on Instagram at @emergingartistbrookline

