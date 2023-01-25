The Brookline Brighton Allston Business Bootcamp is back! Meet with other local Brookline, Brighton, and Allston businesspeople, learn, and have fun!

If you are a business owner or operator in Brighton, Allston, or Brookline, you can apply for this no-cost, interactive virtual workshop series including one on one consultation opportunities.

Featured topics include marketing, branding, social media marketing, public relations, and cyber security, taught by BU and BC experts. Presenters break down complicated marketing and cyber security projects into bite sizes easy implement tasks – for busy small businesspeople.

You can learn more and register here until Friday, January 27th: https://business.brooklinechamber.com/events/details/application-for-the-brookline-brighton-allston-business-bootcamp-2842

This is a ten-week series, including 2 virtual one-and-a-half-hour interactive seminars and one office hour opportunity each week.

We’re grateful to MA Growth Capital Corporation, Boston University, Boston College, Allston Village Main Streets, and Brighton Main Streets for making it possible for the Brookline Chamber of Commerce to offer this unusual opportunity.

If you joined us for the incredible Bootcamp last spring, you can return for the Bootcamp REBOOT for advanced sessions. You can apply for the REBOOT here:

https://business.brooklinechamber.com/events/details/application-for-the-brookline-brighton-allston-business-bootcamp-reboot-workshops-2843

Learn from experts and each other!

Click Here