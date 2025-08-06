Go on a pink and furry adventure with Bella and her friends through a beautiful garden to meet silly bugs, creepy-crawlers, and musical surprises! Sing-along to your favorite tunes like “The Ants Go Marching” and “The Itsy Bitsy Spider,” as well as original songs including “Leg Up on You!” and “Chuck it In.” We even get to meet the Very Hungry Caterpillar in a colorful and hilarious adaptation.

Performers Brenda Huggins and Phil Berman combine their talents as puppeteers, early childhood educators, and exceptional musicians — Huggins is a classically trained soprano and Berman is the singer-songwriter frontman of Americana-vaudeville band Phil and the Flying Leap — to create an engaging and interactive puppetry experience ideal for the very young and their grown-ups.

Summer is Pay-What-You-Can! We invite you to choose the price that works best for you and your family, starting at $6.

Pay-What-You-Can all-ages general admission

$3 Card to Culture (WIC, EBT, MassHealth, ConnectorCare) Learn more →

Choose a showtime to purchase tickets.

Aug 3 (Sun) 2025: 10:30 am

Aug 10 (Sun) 2025: 10:30 am

These performances will take place at Puppet Showplace Theater at 32 Station St. in Brookline, MA