The “Baroque Big Band” returns!

Maria Martell-Winthrop Memorial Concert

Saturday, Dec 3, at 5 pm in Brookline – Ruggles Baptist Church

Sunday, Dec 4 at 4 pm in Andover – South Church

Mistral’s 26th Season continues just on the heels of Thanksgiving, heralding the holiday season with a pair of concerts that once again celebrates the Baroque masters. This year is all about intimate duo concertos, and Mistral musicians will pair up in different duo combinations of winds and strings in both beloved masterpieces and little-known happy discoveries. Like last season, this year’s performances will take place in two intimate venues: On Saturday, December 3, at 5 pm, at Ruggles Baptist Church in Brookline/Boston, and on Sunday, December 4, at 4 pm, at South Church of Andover. (Please note the day swap, as Brookline concerts are usually on Sunday and Andover’s on Saturday!)

As always, the concerto soloists will take turns in the spotlight, including Mistral favorites, string players Julianne Lee, Sarita Kwok, Stephanie Fong, and Don Palma, who will join flutist and artistic director Julie Scolnik, harpsichordist Michael Beattie, and two additional wind players: bassoonist Sam Childers, and oboist Kemp Jernigan! Together in combinations of oboe /bassoon, flute/oboe, cello/viola, and two violins, they will present beguiling works by Bach, Handel, Vivaldi, Telemann, Reichenauer, and Monteverdi.

“Warm and fuzzy doesn’t begin to describe the flood of love we feel when we walk out onto the stage each year,” said Scolnik. “The venues are filled to capacity with the smiling faces of music lovers who have put aside their long lists of holiday chores to come together with friends, family, and community to listen to this glorious, uplifting music!”

HANDEL Concerti Grosso: Opus 6, Number 12 HWV 330. Largo & Allegro

VIVALDI: Concerto for Violin and Cello in B-flat major, RV 547

REICHENAUER: Concerto for Bassoon and Oboe in Bb Major, KapM17 (17XX).

TELEMANN Flute & oboe Concerto for two flutes string and bass continuo e-moll TWV52:a 2

MONTIVERDI Pur ti Miro from ‘L’incoronazione di Poppea for violin/viola solo

BACH BWV 1043 Concerto for two violins. BWV1043

VIVALDI Chamber Concerto RV 107 in G minor

Julianne Lee, violin, Sarita Kwok, violin, Stephanie Fong, viola, Don Palma, double base, Will Chow, cello, Michael Beattie, harpsichord, Sam Childers, bassoon, Kemp Jernigan, oboe, Julie Scolnik, flute