Enjoy group and individual exercises and improv “games” that work especially well on Zoom. This lighthearted, interactive class is for anyone who wants to take a break from the stresses of life and spend their nights laughing. Spark your creativity with the art of thinking on your feet in this fun-filled, experiential class. Improv lets you practice being truly “in the moment” while helping with courage, confidence, and being open to change. Improv also can be helpful to overcome stage fright. Techniques learned are applicable to both performance and to all areas of everyday life. No previous experience necessary. Open to students 16 to 110.

Fee: $125.00

Dates: 4/10/2025 – 5/22/2025

Times: 7:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Days: Th

Sessions: 6

Building: Online Course

Room: Online Course, , MA

Instructor: Emily Singer

Sign up for the class here.