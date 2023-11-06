by Celina Colby

The 35th annual Boston Jewish Film Festival, running November 1-15, is in full swing in and around Brookline. The festival offers a robust program of in-person and online screenings, talkbacks, director Q&As, and short films.

“We are proud to present an array of independent, international films at this year’s Festival, spanning fictional and historic topics,” said Executive Director of Boston Jewish Film Susan Adler.

The festival lineup is diverse. Viewers can see “Remembering Gene Wilder,” a 90-minute documentary memorializing the beloved comic actor known for his roles in “The Producers,” “Blazing Saddles,” “Young Frankenstein,” and many others. And “I Like Movies,” a coming-of-age story about a teenage cinephile.

In “No Name Restaurant,” screening at the Coolidge Corner Theatre on Wednesday, November 8, a Brooklyn Orthodox Jew and a Bedouin named Adel must reconcile their differences while trying to survive in the Egyptian desert. The screening will be followed by a conversation between co-directors Stefan Sarazin, Peter Keller, and lead actor Luzer Twersky.

One of the goals of BJFF is to illustrate the diverse spectrum of Jewish life. “Rabbi on the Block,” screening November 7 at the West Newton Cinema, is a prime example of that ethos.

“We are honored to be presenting the New England premiere of Brad Rothschild’s excellent film, “Rabbi on the Block,” a portrait of social activist and trailblazing African American Rabbi Tamar Manasseh,” says Gossels, the artistic director of Boston Jewish Film. “For Rav Tamar, Judaism is a verb. For her, “Jew-ing” is a form of social justice and tikkun olam. She importantly sees herself as a bridge between the Jewish and African American communities.”

Rabbi Tamar Manasseh will be in town, and viewers can see a moderated conversation with her and filmmaker Brad Rothschild after the screening moderated by Maria Isabel Rosario, a social justice educator at The Rashi School.

Brookline Booksmith has curated a selection of books that echo the themes and stories of the BJFF lineup. Titles include “Kiss Me Like A Stranger: My Search for Love and Art” by Gene Wilder, “Queer Judaism: LGBT Activism and the Remaking of Jewish Orthodoxy in Israel” by Orit Avishai, and “The Postmistress of Paris: A Novel” by Meg Waite Clayton, among many others. Readers can see the full list on the Brookline Booksmith website, and festivalgoers get a 20% off coupon when they register to see a film.

Ideally, the BJFF this year will be a crucial moment of community connection in a tense political moment. “We’re looking forward to bringing the community together during these challenging times through engaging screenings and lively conversations with visiting filmmakers and guests,” says Adler. “There’s something for everyone in this year’s line-up.”