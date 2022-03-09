Hosted by Re-imagining Immigration March 10 at 7 pm on Zoom. Register here.

This webinar will provide context and strategies for educators so they are prepared to address the refugee crisis in Ukraine and beyond

In just over a week, over 2 million refugees have left Ukraine seeking safety. In this webinar, led by Re-Imagining Migration staff, we will provide classroom resources and strategies while answering the following questions: What should students know about the current crisis? What context should they have? And, what moral, legal, and ethical questions should we be exploring with young people to develop their civic agency, understanding, and dispositions.