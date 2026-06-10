Celebrate the start of this year’s Plant a Seed, Read summer reading program with a sweet treat. Sign up for summer reading, pick your favorite from a variety of ice cream options for all ages and preferences, and relax outside the Putterham Library. Ice cream is limited, but summer reading signup spins are not!

This event will take place outside the Putterham Library, weather permitting.

This event is generously sponsored by the Friends of the Brookline Public Library.