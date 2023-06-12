Stories of Harvard Square Food Tour 

Ever wonder why Harvard Square was Julia Child’s favorite neighborhood? Do you love old, historic cities that have European cobblestone streets? Then join us for this delicious culinary adventure through historical Harvard Square in Cambridge!

You’ll hear interesting stories about Harvard Square, learn fun facts about the restaurants we visit, and sample the best restaurants. Located right outside of Boston on the Red Line MBTA train stop, everyone knows Harvard Square is home to Harvard University, but some guests are surprised to uncover its flourishing food scene with some of the tastiest food in the city.

Harvard Square has deep roots in celebrating people from all walks of life and that diversity is reflected in its food offerings. Learn all the delicious hideaways this city has to offer right in the heart of Harvard University’s esteemed campus. Your belly will leave full.