Steps to Success, Inc., a non-profit organization promoting educational equity in Brookline, is excited to announce that Nia Jacobs has been named Executive Director. Steps to Success, Inc. works with students from low-income families in Brookline by supporting their educational journey to maximize life choices.

Jacobs brings more than 20 years of experience working in education. Her most recent position was Director of Equity, Belonging, and Community Life at Charles River School (CRS), and prior to that, she was an Academic Dean at Dana Hall. Through her work in independent schools, Jacobs has been passionate about making a difference in the lives of young people. As an experienced leader with a track record of success in school operations management and equity-based initiatives, her experience will be crucial in maintaining the quality of STS’s current programming while also exploring opportunities for program expansion, increasing fundraising capacity, and enhancing STS’s reputation as a model program and leader in educational equity.

“We are so excited to welcome Nia to Steps,” said Rachel Goodman, Board Chair of Steps to Success, Inc. “In addition, with her wealth of experience and enthusiasm for our work, I believe that Nia is an excellent choice for our future program expansion. I am also looking forward to introducing her to the Brookline Community.”

