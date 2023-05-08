If there was ever a story that embodies the mission and hopes of Steps to Success, it’s the story of Herbie Torres. His is the universal story of Steps—helping to break the cycle of poverty, one child at a time.

Herbie is one of the 90% of Steps students in our college success program who graduate within 4–6 years, far above the national average of 15% for low-income students.

We hope Herbie’s Story inspires you to give generously to help the next generation of our Steps students follow Herbie’s path!

Donate Here.