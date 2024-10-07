Immerse yourself in the world of shadow puppetry! Step behind the shadow screen with Foreshadow, an NYC-based shadow puppetry company, in a hands-on workshop exploring movement, light, and masks. This workshop will include an introduction to overhead projector shadow puppetry, theatre games, physical improvisation, and art-making as participants design and create their own shadow masks to transform their silhouette into a character of their choice. The focus will be on experimentation as we delve into this traditional storytelling medium’s transformative and imaginative potential.

Adults & teens 13+

From New York!

And don’t miss Foreshadow’s The Spinner on October 11 & 12!

Oct 12 (Sat): 2:00 pm – 5:00 pm

Register Here