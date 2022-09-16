Join Boston College professor Andréa Javel at the Coolidge Corner Theater for an introduction to the first film in the trilogy, Blue, as well as an overview of the series as a whole.

This boldly cinematic trio of stories about love and loss from Krzysztof Kieślowski was a defining event of the art-house boom of the 1990s. The films are named for the colors of the French flag and stand for the tenets of the French Revolution — liberty, equality, and fraternity — but that hardly begins to explain their enigmatic beauty and rich humanity.

ABOUT THE INSTRUCTOR

Andréa Javel is a Distinguished Senior Lecturer of French at Boston College. She has taught at Boston College since 1990. She has an M. Ed from Harvard University and an M.A. from l’Université René Descartes in Paris. She has given presentations at MaFLA, ACTFL, and AATF conventions, primarily on film and literature from France, the Caribbean, the Maghreb, and sub-Saharan Africa. She has lived in the Boston area for many years, but her heart is in Paris.

Buy tickets here.