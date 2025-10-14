As both cinephile and movie brat, Martin Scorsese helped reinvent the studio system of old. Among a new crop of film-school-educated talent entering the industry in the 1970s, Scorsese both embraced and innovated Hollywood conventions, securing his place in history as one of the greatest filmmakers of all time.

Join professor Andre Puca of Emerson College for a five-week class on this esteemed and iconoclastic director. Classes will consist of introductions to each film, a screening, and a discussion period afterward. We will watch Scorsese classics like Goodfellas along with other masterpieces from the ‘70s, ‘80s, and ‘00s, taking a deep dive behind the scenes of each while discussing the signature style that distinguished Scorsese as a virtuoso and eventually, an exemplar of cinematic genius.

Class is only available for purchase as a package, not as individual sessions.

About Andre Puca

Andre Puca received his B.A. in English from Cornell University, after which he earned his MFA in Film Studies from Boston University. He is a Senior Affiliated Faculty member at Emerson College, where he teaches courses on film and media studies. He has also taught film studies at Babson College as a Visiting Lecturer and presented papers at several conferences in the U.S., including the largest academic conference for film studies in the country, conducted by The Society for Cinema and Media Studies. In the past two years, he has served as instructor for three different Coolidge Education courses, two of them on Alfred Hitchcock. And while his primary research focuses on the history of American independent cinema, his most recent publication featured in The Journal of Italian Cinema & Media Studies was about the sadly overlooked Italian comedian and director, Massimo Troisi.