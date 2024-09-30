Step right up and into the thrilling world of William Castle, the master of macabre movie gimmicks!

This October 2024, join us for a spine-tingling journey through cinematic history, where Castle’s ingenious marketing ploys turned a night at the movies into a truly immersive experience. In this film series, we’re bringing back his original gimmicks, including:

the eerie thrills of Macabre, during which our audience will be insured against “death by fright”

the shocking surprises of The Tingler, complete with electrifying “Percepto” vibrating seats

the ghostly apparitions of 13 Ghosts seen through our own custom “Illusion-o” viewers

the skeleton of House on Haunted Hill’s “Emergo” flying overhead in Moviehouse 1!

But the excitement doesn’t stop there! We’ll also explore Castle’s influence on some of the most iconic films in history.

Experience these classics as they were meant to be seen—on the big screen, with all the thrilling theatrical gimmicks that made Castle a legend. Don’t miss your chance to be part of the cinematic magic!