The Annual Appeal for the Ruffin Ridley School (formerly Devotion School) is happening through the end of October. Coordinated by the school’s Parent Teacher Organization (PTO), the Annual Appeal is the school’s one opportunity each year to raise enough money to fund all enrichment opportunities for students, teachers, and classrooms. The PTO works directly with teachers and administrators to discover what they need to create a collaborative, fun, safe, inclusive, and immersive learning environment. Many teachers feel compelled to purchase items out of their pocket without the funds raised through the Annual Appeal.

Parent volunteer and Annual Appeal coordinator Lesley Thompson (she/her) acknowledges that raising money for public schools in today’s economic climate can be an uphill battle. “I get it, no one likes fundraisers,” says Thompson, “but now, more than ever, the Annual Appeal’s impact is critical to our students’ success.”

Traditionally, the PTO could depend on school families to donate towards the Appeal. However, as Thompson discovered, fewer families can support the school financially following the pandemic, leading to a significant shortfall. As a Title 1 school, more than one-third of Ruffin Ridley’s students are considered economically disadvantaged, and many rely on school resources funded by the Annual Appeal. Combined with the town’s budget cuts to the school district in the Spring, the PTO recognized that establishing community partnerships was critical to the Appeal’s success this year and in the future. “We knew we would have to get creative this year to hit our goal, which is why we are reaching out to the Brookline community for support,” explains Thompson.

As of October 6, the school has raised almost $16,000. “We still have a long way to go to hit our goal of $80,000, but I know we can do it together!” says Thompson.

Community members who are interested in donating towards the Annual Appeal can make their tax-deductible donation at thehiveannualappeal.org or by writing the check to “Coolidge Corner PTO” and mailing it to Florida Ruffin Ridley School, 345 Harvard St, Brookline, MA 02446. All donors will receive a gift receipt, which includes the PTO’s tax ID number.

Contact:

Lesley Thompson, parent volunteer and Annual Appeal coordinator

pto@ruffinridleypto.org