Come to the Putterham Library to celebrate Pride with LMH Artwork! This watercolor workshop is great for beginners to experts, and a fun event for the whole family. This is a drop-in event where patrons can paint rainbows, flags, and queer icons. All supplies will be provided by the library.

This event is recommended for kids, tweens, teens, and adults.

Attendance is limited on a first-come, first-served basis — please arrive early to secure your spot.

This event is generously sponsored by the Brookline Library Foundation.