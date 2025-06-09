“The true mystery of the world is the visible, not the invisible,” Oscar Wilde once wrote, a sentiment particularly relevant to queer identities that may not be readily apparent.

This June and July, we’re highlighting five films in queer canon that both negotiate and play with these mysterious perceptions, transparencies, disguises, and manifestations.

PLUS: take our class running in tandem with this series to further explore their themes and form! The class pass gets you access to all five films in the series, plus pre- and post-film discussions.

Programmed in collaboration with the class instructor, Kyle Stevens, Associate Professor of Film Studies at Appalachian State University.