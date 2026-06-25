The Tiny Bird Show is a small-but-mighty show about the joy of backyard birds! Learn fun facts about each bird — including their songs, what they eat, and how you can bring them to your feeder. Help find a mystery bird, a pesky squirrel, and some artful insects. There’s even a special spotlight on the state bird of Massachusetts!

This interactive, toy-theater-style show features colorful rod puppets that showcase clever ways to identify new feathered friends. For example, did you know that the American Woodcock, or Timberdoodle, has a special little dance and some very silly sounds? Discovery and delight await you at The Tiny Bird Show!

After the Show: Meet the Puppets & More! Stay after the show to meet the artists and see the puppets up close!

Plus, enjoy a dress-up station, coloring sheets, bubbles, and sidewalk chalk after the performance, from 11:30 am – 12:30 pm!

Enjoyed by all ages, 5-105!

Rod puppets, toy theater

Length: 45 minutes

Language: English

From Pepperell, MA!

About the Artist

Carole D’Agostino is a puppeteer and fabricator with experience in film, television, and theater. Her creations have appeared at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, The Center for Puppetry Arts in Atlanta, Sesame Street, and several Broadway productions, including Avenue Q, Pippin, Disney’s Aladdin, and Shrek! The Musical. Carole has performed in Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres Tour, in the Imagine Dragons Radioactive video, at the O’Neill Puppetry Conference, and at Puppeteers of America festivals with her own original work and as host of Meet The Artist. She is a graduate of the University of Connecticut’s Puppet Arts program.

Contact the Box Office:

617-731-6400 x 101

boxoffice@puppetshowplace.org

Get tickets and more info at:

https://www.puppetshowplace.org/calendar/2026/08/09/the-tiny-bird-show-by-carole-dagostino