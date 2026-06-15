After being pushed around for over 400 years, the famous hand puppet heroine Judy has had enough! Cheer her on as she goes on a quest for respect, justice, and a well-deserved nap.

This modern interpretation of the traditional “Punch and Judy” show is a hilarious, timely, hand-crafted farce that the whole family will enjoy!

After the Show: Meet the Puppets & More!

Stay after the show to meet the artists and see the puppets up close!

Plus, enjoy a dress-up station, coloring sheets, bubbles, and sidewalk chalk after the performance, from 11:30 am – 12:30 pm!

All ages welcome, especially enjoyed by ages 4 – 10

Hand puppetry

Length: 45-50 minutes

Language: English

From Waltham, MA!

About the Artist

Sarah Nolen is a puppeteer and filmmaker known for her versatile work across multiple puppetry styles. Originally from Texas, Sarah lives in Waltham, Massachusetts, where she works as a freelance puppeteer, director, and puppet builder for both stage and screen through her company, Puppet Motion.

Currently, she is the third resident artist at Puppet Showplace Theater, touring family puppet shows and teaching puppetry to audiences of all ages. Most recently, Sarah was a shadow puppet fabricator for A.R.T.’s The Odyssey (2025), built a puppet and puppeteered in Adam McKay’s Don’t Look Up (2021), and directed Sandglass Theater’s latest puppet production, Feral (2024). In June 2025, Sarah premiered Party Animals, a new touring family puppet show with original music by Phil Berman.

Contact the Box Office:

617-731-6400 x 101

boxoffice@puppetshowplace.org

Get tickets and find more info at:

https://www.puppetshowplace.org/calendar/2026/07/12/judy-saves-the-day-by-sarah-nolen-of-puppet-motion