This summer, Puppet Showplace Theater is bringing puppetry to Emerson College’s UnCommon Stage in the Boston Common for free outdoor performances July 5 – August 30.

July 5 at noon: “Party Animals” by Puppet Motion Party: Animals follows four furry friends as they navigate the biggest social hurdle of their young lives — throwing their first party! Meet a bunny with boundless energy, a sloth with social anxiety, a hedgehog

wrestling with wrapping, and a skunk who’s trying to keep everything cool and under control.

July 19 at noon: “Word Play” by Puppet Motion, created by Good Hearted Entertainment. Word Play uses clowning, puppetry, and live original music to take audiences on an adventure through the alphabet. Words come to life in the hands of Sarah Nolen and Harry LaCoste, who clown around with sounds and letters to create dozens of interactive characters and imaginative scenes.

July 19 at noon: “Magnificent Monster Circus” by CactusHead Puppets. Come one, come all, to a circus like no other! Encounter magnificent creatures from the wilds of your imagination as their quirky human caretaker tries to teach them new tricks.

July 26 at noon: “Growing Things: A Cow and Mouse Story.” In this interactive show, friends Cow and Mouse learn about healthy soil, careful planting, and how important weather is to farmers, all accompanied by live mandolin music. At the end of the story, audience members join the puppeteers in harvesting the crops together!

Aug 2 at noon: “The Bella Show!” by Brenda Huggins & Phil Berman Aug 9 at 12 pm: “The Bella Show!” by Brenda Huggins & Phil Berman Go on a pink and furry adventure with Bella and her friends through a beautiful garden to meet silly bugs, creepy-crawlers, and musical surprises! Sing-along to your favorite tunes like “The Ants Go Marching” and “The Itsy Bitsy Spider,” as well as original songs including “Leg Up on You!” and “Chuck it In.” We even get to meet the Very Hungry Caterpillar in a colorful and hilarious adaptation.

Aug 16 at noon: “The Good News Gus Show” by Harry LaCoste: Join puppeteer, ukulele rockstar, and all-around funny guy Harry LaCoste for his family-friendly variety show! Along with his fuzzy puppet pals, Harry will sing songs you know, tell jokes you might not, and charm you with his interactive storytelling.

Aug 23 at noon: “Magnificent Monster Circus” by CactusHead Puppets: Come one, come all, to a circus like no other! Encounter magnificent creatures from the wilds of your imagination as their quirky human caretaker tries to teach them new tricks.

Aug 30 at noon: The Good News Gus Show” by Harry LaCoste: Join puppeteer, ukulele rockstar, and all-around funny guy Harry LaCoste for his family-friendly variety show! Along with his fuzzy puppet pals, Harry will sing songs you know, tell jokes you might not, and charm you with his interactive storytelling.