Puppet Showplace Theater, New England’s premier center for puppetry arts, announces its summer 2025 season, featuring exciting performances by Boston-based and touring artists, pay-what-you-can programming, outdoor shows, and engaging experiences for all ages. The season kicks off with the final celebration of its 50th Anniversary Puppet Slam on May 17 and includes brand-new world premieres, community favorites, and workshops that bring the magic of puppetry to life for both families and adults.

“Whether you’re bringing your toddler to their first show or joining us for a rowdy puppet slam downtown, this summer is packed with playful, powerful, and personal stories for every generation,” said Veronica Barron, Executive Artistic Director of Puppet Showplace Theater. “We’re proud to continue expanding access through pay-what-you-can shows, outdoor performances, and new works created through our residency and incubator programs.”

Programming for Adults / Puppets at Night

50th Anniversary Puppet Slam

Saturday, May 17, 2025: 7:30 pm

Modern Theatre (525 Washington St, Boston, MA 02111)

Tickets: $60-$125

https://www.puppetshowplace.org/calendar/2025/05/17/50th-anniversary-puppet-slam

Let’s celebrate! Join Puppet Showplace at a special location — Suffolk University’s beautiful historic Modern Theatre in Downtown Boston! — where we’ll raise a glass, enjoy a grown-up-friendly puppet cabaret, and celebrate 50 years of Puppet Showplace!

Amplify: The Creative Residency for Black Puppeteers Showcase

Friday, June 20, 2025: 8:00 pm

Joan & Edgar Booth Theatre (820 Commonwealth Ave, Brookline, MA)

Tickets: $10-$50

https://www.puppetshowplace.org/calendar/2025/06/20/amplify-the-creative-residency-for-black-puppeteers-showcase

Discover innovative works at a one-night-only finale to the 5th edition of the Creative Residency for Black Puppeteers (CRBP) — at Boston University’s Joan & Edgar Booth Theatre. The evening will feature “puppet slam”-style performances by the five artists of the 2025 cohort, plus performances by other artists from the CRBP community.

Programming for Families on the Mainstage — May & June

All performances at Puppet Showplace Theater, 32 Station Street, Brookline.

Tickets: $3–$18 unless noted.

“Don’t Make Me Get Dressed” by The Gottabees

May 17 at 10:30am & May 18 at 10:30am and 1pm

https://www.puppetshowplace.org/calendar/2025/05/17/dont-make-me-get-dressed-by-the-gottabees

A gloriously silly and inventive ode to the feelings we have when we choose our clothes… and what happens when our clothes come to life.

Puppet Showplace is thrilled to bring back The Gottabees’ latest show, which premiered through our Incubator program in November 2023. Ranging from the joyously absurd to the sweetly poignant, Don’t Make Me Get Dressed is full of The Gottabees’ signature silliness, charm, and insight into the inner lives of children — and adults!

Neurodivergent adults and children have responded especially strongly to this show, especially folks who experience the sensory world through a different lens!

“Party Animals” by Sarah Nolen of Puppet Motion — World Premiere & Open House Celebration!

June 7 & 8, 14 & 15 at 10:30am and 1pm

https://www.puppetshowplace.org/calendar/2025/06/07/party-animals-by-sarah-nolen-of-puppet-motion-world-premiere

This story unfolds through hilarious hand puppetry and fun original rock songs! Party Animals follows four furry friends as they navigate the biggest social hurdle of their young lives — throwing their first party! This latest Incubator world premiere comes from Sarah Nolen (Puppet Motion) — creator of Judy Saves the Day and Lisa the Wise; and our beloved Resident Artist!

The original rock-n-roll soundtrack is composed by Phil Berman — Montessori educator for New England Conservatory, singer-songwriter, and PST creator (The Holiday Sing-Along, The Bella Show) — and recorded by Tony Leva, Dylan Jack, and Poh Hock Kee.

Pay-What-You-Can Summer Sundays for Families on the Mainstage

Every Sunday from July 13–August 24 at 10:30 am, summer is pay-what-you-can at Puppet Showplace’s intimate storefront theater at 32 Station Street, Brookline. We invite you to choose the price that works best for you and your family, starting at $6.

“Word Play” by Puppet Motion, created by Good Hearted Entertainment

Sunday, July 13: 10:30 am – Pay-What-You-Can!

Word Play uses clowning, puppetry, and live original music to take audiences on an adventure through the alphabet. Inspired by creator Honey Goodenough’s childhood battles with dyslexia, the letters come to life and create words, animals, and more, building literacy skills through playful humor.

“Magnificent Monster Circus” by CactusHead Puppets

Sunday, July 20: 10:30 am – Pay-What-You-Can!

Come one, come all, to a circus like no other! Encounter magnificent creatures from the wilds of your imagination as their quirky human caretaker tries to teach them new tricks.

“Sir George and the Dragon” by Pumpernickel Puppets

Sunday, July 27: 10:30 am – Pay-What-You-Can!

Join an adventurous princess as she journeys to Mystery Mountain to visit the Great Green Dragon. Along the way you’ll meet Zelda the babysitter, Sir George and his clumsy dog, and of course, a lovable dragon. Local legend John McDonough first performed at Puppet Showplace Theater at the beginning of his career back in 1975, and 50 years later, he’s still one of our most beloved performers today!

“The Bella Show!” by Brenda Huggins & Phil Berman

Sunday, Aug 3: 10:30 am – Pay-What-You-Can!

Sunday, Aug 10: 10:30 am – Pay-What-You-Can!

Go on a pink and furry adventure with Bella and her friends full of musical surprises! This show was created at Puppet Showplace by opera singer Brenda Huggins and singer-songwriter/Montessori teacher Phil Berman, and is designed to create a friendly theater experience for children ages 0-5 (though older kids will be laughing along as well!)

“The Good News Gus Show” by Harry LaCoste

Sunday, Aug 17: 10:30 am – Pay-What-You-Can!

Join puppeteer, ukulele rockstar, and all around funny guy Harry LaCoste for his family-friendly variety show!

“The Bremen Town Musicians” by CactusHead Puppets

Sunday, Aug 24: 10:30 am – Pay-What-You-Can!

Farm animals become world famous musicians in this adaptation of the classic folktale!

Programming for Families / Summer Outdoor Series

Join us around Boston for free and by-donation outdoor shows this summer! Puppet Showplace’s popular Summer Outdoor Series launched in 2020, and has expanded to reach neighborhoods across Boston! Performances run throughout the summer on the Boston Common, in Brookline, and additional performances to be announced in Allston, Mattapan, and Cambridge.

BOSTON COMMON:

Thursday, June 26: 10:30 am – “Magnificent Monster Circus” by CactusHead Puppets , at TADPole10, at the Tadpole Playground in the Boston Common

Puppet Showplace at UnCommon Stage, in partnership with Emerson College

Saturdays at 12pm, July 5 – Aug 30 July 5: “ Party Animals ” by Puppet Motion July 12: “ Word Play ” by Puppet Motion, created by Good Hearted Entertainment July 19: “ Magnificent Monster Circus ” by CactusHead Puppets July 26: TBA Aug 2: “ The Bella Show! ” by Brenda Huggins & Phil Berman Aug 9: “ The Bella Show! ” by Brenda Huggins & Phil Berman Aug 16: “ The Good News Gus Show ” by Harry LaCoste Aug 23: “ Magnificent Monster Circus ” by CactusHead Puppets Aug 30: “ The Caboose is Loose ” by Harry LaCoste



BROOKLINE:

July 25: Brookline, time and location tbd – “ Tholpavakoothu: Shadow Puppet Play of Kerala, India ” by Rahul Koonathara

Experience shadow puppetry by firelight! Witness scenes from the dramatic epic Ramayana, complete with scenes of battles, trickery, and the natural world. Adults will marvel at the artistry and epic tale, while young children will giggle at the flips and stunts of the golden deer. This ensemble is led by Rahul Koonathara, a 13th-generation practitioner of this flame-lit shadow puppetry style from Kerala, India.

About Puppet Showplace Theater

Puppet Showplace Theater is New England’s center for puppetry arts, and was founded in 1974 by visionary educator and puppeteer Mary Churchill. From the day it opened, Puppet Showplace became a home for touring puppet companies from across New England and beyond. Puppet Showplace Theater is dedicated to presenting outstanding professional puppetry to diverse audiences through performances, workshops, and community outreach.

Each year, we present over 300 performances by professional puppet companies to audiences of all ages at our intimate Brookline Village theater. Touring productions reach thousands more at schools, libraries, theaters, and cultural centers throughout the Northeast region and beyond.

We offer workshops, classes, summer programs, and training opportunities to both children and adults, and we partner with local and emerging artists to develop new and innovative puppetry productions. From children’s birthday party performances to provocative Puppets at Night shows, our programming is designed to reach a large and diverse audience of all ages, backgrounds, and abilities. puppetshowplace.org