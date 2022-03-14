Superintendent Linus Guillory Jr. announces that the Public Schools of Brookline will transition to a mask-friendly model.

Beginning Monday, masks will be optional for students and staff in all public school facilities, except for those in school nurses’ offices. Schools will continue to employ mitigation strategies, including symptomatic testing and home testing through April.

The mask-friendly approach is in line with the Town of Brookline’s move to lift its mask mandate beginning tomorrow. That decision was based on a review of COVID-19 data including case counts, hospital admissions and hospital capacity, wastewater data, and vaccine and testing resources.

Commissioner Reiss also consulted with the Brookline Advisory Council on Public Health, which held a public meeting on March 7 to gather input from residents.

Businesses and other facilities can still require masks on their own, and the Brookline Department of Public Health encourages everyone in Brookline to maintain a mask-friendly environment.

Residents are reminded that masking is still mandatory for all individuals, regardless of vaccination status, on public transportation and rideshares, and while in healthcare facilities, including congregate care settings, per guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Indoor masking is strongly encouraged for those who are not vaccinated, including those under the age of 5 years, individuals who have a weakened immune system, or those at increased risk for severe disease because of age or an underlying medical condition. It is also strongly encouraged for those living with someone who has a weakened immune system or is at increased risk for severe disease.

Residents are reminded that a COVID-19 vaccine and booster remain the best way to protect yourself and your loved ones from COVID-19, which continues to pose a serious risk of severe illness to those who are unvaccinated. to find a vaccination site near you, visit: https://vaxfinder.mass.gov/.