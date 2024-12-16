This Hanukkah, Boston is seeing a surge in families’ public displays of the holiday and Jewish identity, with many more individuals planning to light their menorahs in visible places, such as their doors or windows. Boston’s public Hanukkah gatherings expect a larger than usual crowd this year in a strong statement of Jewish pride and confidence.

It’s a fraught time for the Jewish people, with war in Israel and with American Jews facing a major rise in antisemitism. While in the past, prior to Oct. 7, many Jews’ response to frightening developments of antisemitism may have been to hide their Jewishness, the post-Oct. 7 Jewish communal response has bucked all precedents. Jews are choosing instead to celebrate their identity in Hanukkah with more confidence and resolve.

Shaloh House is organizing a public Hanukkah menorah lighting event followed by the Grand Hanukkah Hummer Parade. The event will feature a Menorah lighting ceremony at Shaloh House, 29 Chestnut Hill Ave., Brighton, MA 02135, a reception with local officials and community leaders, including the Mayor of Boston, Michelle Wu, and others, and a grand finale will be the Menorah Hummer Parade.

“The Rebbe taught that not only is celebrating Hanukkah a vital part of Jewish life–where it has become a potent point of light and Jewish pride and confidence for American Jews in the fight against darkness and antisemitism–but also represents key American values.

EVENT RECAP:

∙ What: Menorah Lighting with the Mayor of Boston and Hummer Parade

∙ Where: Shaloh House, 29 Chestnut Hill Ave., Brighton, Ma 02135

∙ When: December 26th, 2024 at 5:00pm