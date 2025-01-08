Projections is our signature series exploring seminal classics and cult favorites from the world of science fiction.

In a galaxy where power is absolute, and oppression reigns, a diverse group of rebels rises to challenge the status quo. From the deserts of Arrakis to the forest moon of Endor, Projections 2025 will explore the unyielding fight for freedom against tyrannical forces. Whether defying corrupt empires, confronting alien invaders, or unmasking societal control, each film will showcase the courage, sacrifice, and unity of those who refuse to accept a world shaped by fear and domination. Let’s watch together and hope for a better tomorrow!