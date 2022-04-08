Presented by the Black Quaker Lives Matter Film Festival & Forum.

A screening of Paul Robeson: I’m A Negro, I’m An American by Kurt Tetzlaff. Followed by a discussion between Joyce Mosley, researcher and descendent of the Bustill-Mapps-Douglass family; Dr. Mark Solomon, eminent historian and authority on African Americans and the Left; and Dr. Harold D. (Hal) Weaver, Robeson advocate-researcher for over 50 years.

ABOUT THE FILM

Biographical notes on the American singer, actor and civil rights activist Paul Robeson (1898-1976). At the height of his fame and skill, Robeson’s career was cut short by Cold War anti-communist hysteria. This documentary includes historic footage of the US civil rights movement; clips of Robeson’s speeches, performances and visits to East Germany (GDR) and the Soviet Union; and interviews with his son, Paul Robeson Jr., and the musicians and activists Harry Belafonte, Pete Seeger and Earl Robinson. Co-produced by the GDR’s DEFA Studio for Documentary Film and the West Berlin production company Chronos, with scenes shot in the U.S.

Buy tickets here.