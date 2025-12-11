Each ticket includes Patti’s memoir BREAD OF ANGELS

On November 4, 2025, fifteen years after publication of the National Book Award Winning classic Just Kids and capping off the 50th Anniversary Tour of Horses, Smith’s iconic first album, Random House, an imprint of the Random House Publishing Group, will publish poet, writer, and performer Patti Smith’s long-awaited memoir, BREAD OF ANGELS.

In Smith’s most intimate and visionary work, she describes her post-World War II childhood in working class Philadelphia and South Jersey, her teenage years when the first glimmers of art and romance take hold, her rise as punk rock icon to her retreat from public life when she meets her one true love and starts a family on the shores of Lake Saint Clair, Michigan. As Smith suffers profound losses, she also returns to writing, the one constant on a lifelong path driven by artistic freedom and the power of the imagination.

“November 4th is especially meaningful to me,” says Smith. “It’s the birthday of Robert Mapplethorpe and the anniversary of my late husband Fred “Sonic” Smith’s passing. It took a decade to write this book, grappling with the beauty and sorrow of a lifetime. I’m hoping that people will find something they need.”

Random House will publish BREAD OF ANGELS in print and digital formats. An audiobook edition will be released simultaneously by Penguin Random House Audio and will be read by the author. Bloomsbury in the United Kingdom and translation publications around the world will also launch on November 4, 2025

Smith is also the author of A Book of Days, Woolgathering, M Train, Year of the Monkey, and Collected Lyrics. Her seminal album Horses, which was release fifty years ago, has been hailed as one of the top 100 albums of all time. Her global exhibitions include Strange Messenger, Land 250, Camera Solo, and Evidence. In 2005, the French Ministry of Culture awarded Smith the title of Commandeur des Arts et des Lettres. Inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2007, Smith is also the recipient of the ASCAP Founders Award, Sweden’s Polar Music Prize, the PEN/Audible Literary Service Award, and the Legion d’honneur.