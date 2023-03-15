About the Show

Oma says that knitting is not just pom pom hats and sweaters—Oma’s knitting contains whole stories! This new family show by Shoshana Bass and Jana Zeller is an intergenerational tale that revolves around Grandma or “Oma.”

It’s Oma’s birthday, and all are preparing for the celebration! While the grown-ups manage work phone calls, playdate logistics, and other such tasks, the children get into mischief with party decorating, present wrapping, and cake baking. Finally, they all gather around for one of Oma’s stories told in yarn. One character emerges from the tangle of wool and nearly ruins the party! But not to worry, all ends well at Oma’s house.

Presentation of this work is partially supported by the NEST grants from the New England Foundation for the Arts.

All ages welcome, recommended 4+

Hand puppetry

