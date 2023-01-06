This January, the Brookline Office of Diversity, Inclusion, and Community Relations has developed a community quiz to test your knowledge on several different topics: Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., the Lunar New Year, and Global Community Engagement Day.

We encourage residents to research and read up on new information, find ways to get involved, let their voices be heard, and share this quiz with others! If you get a 10/10, your name will be entered into an end-of-the-year Raffle for a prize! https://brooklinema.gov/1514/Community-Quiz

Lastly, we hope you will join us on Monday, January 16, to celebrate the life and values of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr at the Coolidge Corner Theatre. For information and to register for free tickets, go to: https://www.brooklinema.gov/465/MLK-Celebration-Committee