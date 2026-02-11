The Brookline Commission for Women (BCW) is proud to announce its annual Women of the Year event. This is the Commission’s longest-standing tradition to honor women who live &/or work in the community and have dedicated their time, resources, and efforts to making a significant impact. Our NOMINATION process is now OPEN!

Nominations will be accepted until the close of business on Friday, February 14, 2026. You can access the NOMINATION FORM!

More information about the criteria can be found

Also! Save the Date for the IN-PERSON Celebration on Wednesday, March 11th at 7 PM in the Select Board Hearing Room.