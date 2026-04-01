National Public Health Week

April 6-April 12th | Events occurring all week

The Brookline Department of Public Health & Human Services invites you to celebrate National Public Health Week with us! This week is dedicated to celebrating the progress made in public health and looking ahead to the steps needed for an even healthier future. We will be hosting fun, interactive events such as a public health trivia night, Friends of Brookline Public Health’s annual event/awards ceremony, free yoga with Healthworks, and a public health fair! Attending any of our events will allow you to enter into the public health raffle of your choice.

Please visit brooklinema.gov/NPHW for more information on event details & registration, and completing our Public Health Week Bingo Card for an additional entry into the raffle of your choice!

Email jxu@brooklinema.gov if you need any reasonable accommodations