Dear Women Thriving Community,

Like you, we have spent the last week listening to our community. We hear the struggle, pain, and anxiety in the wake of the November 5th election results. While we are proud and encouraged by the supportive community we have built, we cannot ignore the painful reality that the women we serve are the most negatively impacted by hateful political rhetoric and policies.

Women Thriving’s mission is to co-create opportunities for women who face economic, social, and racial inequities to thrive through learning, leadership development, and community. The work we do at Women Thriving stands in direct opposition to any policy aimed to diminish the integrity or rights of women, people of color, and immigrants.

The staff and board at Women Thriving recognize that our work is more important now than ever before. We must come together as a community, support each other, and fight for the change we want to see. If you are inspired to roll up your sleeves and get to work, we welcome your involvement.

Whether you have been very involved in the past or are new to our community, there are many ways to get connected. We have volunteer opportunities to facilitate programs, serve as proctors at job placement sites, and host fundraising events. If you seek to help us realize our mission and want to help lead our organization, we are actively expanding our Board of Directors. Please send an email to office@womenthrivingma.org, if you are interested in learning more about any of these opportunities.

Our work could also benefit from your financial support. Donations are vital to sustain our programming and ensure that women in our community have a place they can count on. Every contribution helps us change lives, inspire people, and build a stronger, more supportive community.

Thank you for your continued support of Women Thriving. We know that together, we can achieve great things.

In love and solidarity,

Lesley Archabal, Executive Director

Misti Jaynes, President of the Board of Directors