Mistral is pleased to welcome back the international Grammy-winning guitarist Jason Vieaux to the Mistral stage with founding artistic director, flutist Julie Scolnik. They will perform an intimate program of duos that span centuries, nationalities, and styles. The program will include works by Bartok, Leclair, Leisner, Ravel, and Pat Metheny (!) and Latin composers Da Falla, Piazzolla, Albeniz, and de Abreu. We are thrilled that audiences will once again have the chance to experience the artistry of this riveting performer.

Jason Vieaux has been called “perhaps the most precise and soulful classical guitarist of his generation” (NPR). His latest solo album, Play, won the 2015 Best Classical Instrumental Solo Grammy. He has performed all over the world as soloist with over 100 orchestras, and recitals at Caramoor, Philadelphia Chamber Music Society, Amsterdam’s Concertgebouw, Ravinia, 92nd Street Y, and Bard. His passion for new music has fostered premieres by a multitude of living composers. He has released 15 albums. He was the first classical musician to be featured on NPR’s “Tiny Desk” series. He has received a Naumburg Foundation top prize, a Cleveland Institute of Music Alumni Achievement Award, and a Salon di Virtuosi Career Grant.

Tickets $35. Free Student tickets with ID at the door if available. Order securely online at www.mistralmusic.org, by phone at 978-474-6222, or by e-mail at sales@mistralmusic.org.

MISTRAL has been bringing “unstuffy, unpredictable, and unmatched” concerts with internationally renowned musicians to the Merrimack Valley and Greater Boston area since 1997. Under the leadership of Artistic Director Julie Scolnik, Mistral performances are always a little eccentric, stubbornly personal, impassioned, and committed to invigorating old traditions with an ever-youthful perspective. The Mistral 2022 – 23 concert season is funded in part by the Massachusetts Cultural Council.

Mistral presents: La Vida Breve

Julie Scolnik, artistic

Sat, Nov 12th, 4 pm, West Parish Church, Andover, MA

Sun, Nov 13, 5 pm, St. Paul’s Church, Brookline, MA

