Saturday, Dec 6, at 5 pm in Brookline – Saint Paul’s Church

Sunda,y Dec 7 at 4 pm in Brookline – West Parish Church

Mistral’s 29th Season continues just on the heels of Thanksgiving, once again heralding the holiday season with a pair of concerts that celebrate the glorious repertoire of the Baroque era. A dream team of eleven Mistral artists will be featured in beloved masterpieces by the era’s most iconic composers. Like last season, this year’s performances will take place in two intimate venues: On Saturday, Dec. 6, at 5 pm, at Saint Paul’s Church in Brookline, and on Sunday, Dec 7, at 4 pm, at West Parish Church in Andover (Note the day swap!)

As always, the dynamic concerto soloists will take turns in the spotlight, including strings, flute, oboe, mezzo soprano, and harpsichord. They include several Mistral members: founding artistic director and flutist Julie Scolnik, violist Stephanie Fong, double bassist Donald Palma (founder of Orpheus Chamber Orchestra), husband and wife team Qing Hou and Lawrence Neuman (violin and viola) who hail from the Chicago Symphony, violinists Maureen Nelson and Julia Glen of the Lydian String Quartet, harpsichordist Ian Watson, known for his prominent role with the Handel/Haydn Society, cellist Jan Müller-Szeraws, and two NYC artists, oboist Kemp Jernigan, and acclaimed mezzo soprano Kara Dugan. These eleven musicians will be featured in various combinations of solo, double, and triple concertos by Telemann, Vivaldi, Purcell, and Handel, and in three poignant arias for mezzo-soprano by J.S. Bach, Handel, and Pallavicini. “Warm and fuzzy doesn’t begin to describe the flood of love we feel when we walk out onto the stage each year,” said Scolnik. “The venues are filled with the smiling faces of music lovers who have put aside their long lists of holiday chores to come together with friends, family, and community to escape and listen to this glorious, uplifting music!”

Arias for Mezzo Soprano

HANDEL: Lascia ch´io pianga – from the opera, Rinaldo

J.S. BACH Ich Habe Genug BWV 82a for soprano with flute obbligato.

PALLAVICINI Vieni, corri, volami in braccio from the opera, L’Antiope

QUANTZ – Concerto for flute & oboe in G major, QV 6:7

HANDEL/HALVORSEN Duo for violin & viola

TELEMANN Concerto for two violas in G major TWV 52:G3

PURCELL Chacony in G minor for String Quartet (arr. Britten IN ‘47, rev. 63)

VIVALDI – Concerto for 2 Violins in D minor RV 514

Tickets $40. Order securely online and print at home at

www.MISTRALMUSIC.org or e-mail sales@mistralmusic.org or call

978-474-6222.

