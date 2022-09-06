In 1997 flutist Julie Scolnik and her husband, physicist Michael Brower, founded a fresh new chamber music series to bring “unstuffy, unpredictable, and unmatched” performances to communities in the greater Boston area. This upcoming season marks the twenty-sixth season of offering a five-concert series in both Andover and Brookline in which virtuosic, communicative artists perform unique thematic programs, from newly discovered, rarely performed gems to timeless masterpieces.

Mistral’s Brookline concerts occur at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church and Ruggles Baptist Church. The Andover concerts will be performed at West Parish Church and South Church—four intimate venues with beautiful acoustics perfectly suited for chamber music. All Andover concerts are on Saturdays at 4 pm, and all Brookline concerts are on Sundays at 5 pm, except for the December concert, where the days are swapped. The late afternoon times suit all generations as they allow concertgoers to enjoy much of the weekend daylight and still have time for dinner after the concert.

O MOZART, IMMORTAL MOZART!

“O Mozart, immortal Mozart, how many, how infinitely many inspiring suggestions of a finer, better life have you left in our souls!” So wrote Schubert in his diary, and we open our 26th season with a program that celebrates one of the greatest musical geniuses of all time. On September 24 at West Parish Church in Andover and September 25 at Saint Paul’s in Brookline, Mistral offers the sunny C major viola quintet, K.515, in an arrangement for flute and strings, followed by one of his most exquisite piano concertos, K. 414 in A Major, performed in a chamber version from the era by dynamic pianist Gloria Chien. As part of our ongoing efforts to highlight the work of diverse composers, the program will include the riveting Lyric String Quartet, by the “dean” of Black American composers, William Grant Still.

LA VIDA BREVA

Grammy-winning international guitar virtuoso Jason Vieux returns to the Mistral stage by popular demand to perform an intimate program of duos with founding artistic director and flutist Julie Scolnik. Presented on November 12 at West Parish Church in Andover and November 13 at St. Paul’s Church in Brookline, the program will span centuries, countries, and styles, from Bartók, LeClair, Leisner, Shocker, and Pat Metheny, to a set of short gems by Da Falla, Tchaikovsky, and John Williams. We are thrilled that audiences will once again have the chance to experience the artistry of this international performer.

THE BAROQUE BIG BAND

The Maria Martell-Winthrop Memorial Concert