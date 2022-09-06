In 1997 flutist Julie Scolnik and her husband, physicist Michael Brower, founded a fresh new chamber music series to bring “unstuffy, unpredictable, and unmatched” performances to communities in the greater Boston area. This upcoming season marks the twenty-sixth season of offering a five-concert series in both Andover and Brookline in which virtuosic, communicative artists perform unique thematic programs, from newly discovered, rarely performed gems to timeless masterpieces.
Mistral’s Brookline concerts occur at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church and Ruggles Baptist Church. The Andover concerts will be performed at West Parish Church and South Church—four intimate venues with beautiful acoustics perfectly suited for chamber music. All Andover concerts are on Saturdays at 4 pm, and all Brookline concerts are on Sundays at 5 pm, except for the December concert, where the days are swapped. The late afternoon times suit all generations as they allow concertgoers to enjoy much of the weekend daylight and still have time for dinner after the concert.
O MOZART, IMMORTAL MOZART!
“O Mozart, immortal Mozart, how many, how infinitely many inspiring suggestions of a finer, better life have you left in our souls!” So wrote Schubert in his diary, and we open our 26th season with a program that celebrates one of the greatest musical geniuses of all time. On September 24 at West Parish Church in Andover and September 25 at Saint Paul’s in Brookline, Mistral offers the sunny C major viola quintet, K.515, in an arrangement for flute and strings, followed by one of his most exquisite piano concertos, K. 414 in A Major, performed in a chamber version from the era by dynamic pianist Gloria Chien. As part of our ongoing efforts to highlight the work of diverse composers, the program will include the riveting Lyric String Quartet, by the “dean” of Black American composers, William Grant Still.
LA VIDA BREVA
Grammy-winning international guitar virtuoso Jason Vieux returns to the Mistral stage by popular demand to perform an intimate program of duos with founding artistic director and flutist Julie Scolnik. Presented on November 12 at West Parish Church in Andover and November 13 at St. Paul’s Church in Brookline, the program will span centuries, countries, and styles, from Bartók, LeClair, Leisner, Shocker, and Pat Metheny, to a set of short gems by Da Falla, Tchaikovsky, and John Williams. We are thrilled that audiences will once again have the chance to experience the artistry of this international performer.
THE BAROQUE BIG BAND
The Maria Martell-Winthrop Memorial Concert
Mistral’s popular annual holiday concert ushers in the holiday season on December 3 at Ruggles Baptist Church in Brookline and December 4 at South Church in Andover. (Please note day swap!) As always, dynamic soloists will take turns in the spotlight in concerto masterpieces by J.S. Bach, Telemann, Vivaldi, Handel, and other, lesser-known Baroque gems. This annual concert is in honor of Maria Martell-Winthrop, a cherished friend and music lover whose life was tragically cut short.
SILENCED VOICES: LOVE & REMEMBRANCE
Our annual Valentine concert, on February 11 at West Parish Church in Andover and February 12 at St. Paul’s Church in Brookline, offers a pastiche of beautiful works by composers whose voices were silenced at the hands of totalitarianism. Some were forced to flee their homeland and legacies, others were interned and died in concentration camps, and still others were stripped of their art while their music was banned. This concert celebrates those many voices, with pieces informing each other and resonating artistically. This music doesn’t need to be put in a memorializing context in order to appreciate it, but the works may open up deep thought in sound, aesthetics, and history. With the beautiful mezzo soprano Kara Dugan who sang Mahler Rückert Lieder for you two years ago. Works by Schreker, Shulhoff, Mendelssohn, Korngold, Shostakovich, Weill, & Zemlinsky
TALES FROM AROUND THE WORLD
Our season finale on April 15 at West Parish Church in Andover and April 16 at St. Paul’s Church in Brookline brings Mistral’s 26th season to a close with four ravishing orchestral works in new chamber arrangements performed without a conductor. This is an ambitious program with an ensemble of thirteen winds, strings, and brass, including a world-premiere performance of Rimsky-Korsakov’s Scheherazade, as well as three beautiful renditions of other tales from around the world: Grieg’s Peer Gynt Suite, Ravel’s Mother Goose Suite and Fauré’s Pelléas et Mélisande. For more detailed program information please visit our website: www.MistralMusic.org
To encourage a widespread return to the concert hall, all tickets will be offered at the discounted subscription rate of $35. Free student rush tickets with ID at the door (if available). Contact us about group and family discounts. Order securely online at www.MistralMusic.org or call 978-474-6222.
MISTRAL has been bringing “unstuffy, unpredictable, and unmatched” concerts with internationally renowned musicians to the Merrimack Valley and Greater Boston area since 1997. Under the leadership of Artistic Director Julie Scolnik, Mistral performances are always a little eccentric, stubbornly personal, impassioned, and committed to invigorating old traditions with an ever-youthful perspective. The Mistral 2022-2023 concert season is funded in part by the Massachusetts Cultural Council.
MISTRAL presents: “O MOZART, IMMORTAL MOZART”
Julie Scolnik, artistic director
Sat, Sep 24th, 4pm, West Parish Church, 129 Reservation Road, Andover
Sun, Sep 25th, 5pm, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 15 St. Paul Street, Brookline
Tickets: $35; General Admission; Order on-line and print-at-home at www.MistralMusic.org (https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?ticketing=mist) or e-mail sales@MistralMusic.org or call 978-474-6222
Gloria Chien, piano
Gabriela Diaz, violin & viola
Donald Palma, bass
Stephanie Fong, viola
Sasha Scolnik-Brower, cello
Sarita Kwok, violin
Julie Scolnik, flute