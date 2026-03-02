MIRA: 30th Annual Immigrants’ Day at the State House

Wednesday, March 18th at 9:30 AM

“2026 has started with an avalanche of fear in our communities. But in community, we find courage. On March 18 at 9:30 a.m., we will come together at the Massachusetts State House—not only to be seen, but to be heard. Bring your lived experiences and policy expertise directly to decision-makers. Together, we will help shape policies that reflect the needs, dignity, and humanity of our immigrant communities. Massachusetts legislators need to hear from their own constituents and advocates—now more than ever—about the issues that matter most and the bills required to address them.” Register and learn more at the MIRA website.